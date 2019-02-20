Where to find treasure chests in anthem

Shortly into Anthem, you’ll come across a part of the game where you have to enter four tombs.

To enter these tombs you’ll have to do an assortment of assignments, which bring the pacing of the game to a grinding halt.

Players will have to do things like performing combos, complete world events, but if you’re here then you’re probably looking for where to find a treasure chest.

Players are tasked with opening 15 treasure chests, which is a pretty high number so it might end up taking hours of grinding.

Completing world events will award a treasure chest so you can fly around until you run into those or you can find them in the world while roaming around.

Reddit user ayerun uploaded a map showing an ideal route to take if you’re looking to farm chests. The map lays out where he found chests so we figure this will be very helpful for those looking to find chests to open.

This guide can also be used if you’re looking for some upgraded gear, but it’ll be most useful for completing this challenge.

Players did use this route for finding Masterwork until that was nerfed.

For a Day 1 patch releasing Friday, players nearby a chest opening will receive credit for opening a chest, fixing an issue which caused players to essentially compete for opening chest credit. Opening 15 chests is already a lot to ask but asking players to pretty much do it solo is a whole different beast.

You can read the rest of the fixes coming with the Day 1 patch in the Reddit post right here.

Anthem releases officially on February 22 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

