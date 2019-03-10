10 RWBY Deckbuilding Game Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

RWBY Deckbuilding Game might not have the most creative name, but its deep gameplay is nothing to scoff at.

This self-explanatory collectible card game lets you take the characters you know and love from Rooster Teeth’s awesome anime. With names such as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang on deck, you’ll use them alongside other characters during intense battles. You’ll need to become a pro at the basic and advanced tactics needed to claim victory. This developer curated tips guide is meant to aid players looking to dominate PvP encounters, raids, bosses, and the epic adventure mode. Get ready to do big damage with your RWBY deck in hand!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for RWBY Deckbuilding Game:

1. Look for Cheap Upgradable Cards

• Upgrading is a key feature of several cards in RWBY Deckbuilding Game (RDG). Upgrading allows you to take a card and permanently improve it for a small cost. Several upgradable cards like Secret Signal, which allows you to destroy cards early on, start out cheap but are limited in use.

• However, once Secret Signal is upgraded it can either destroy or draw a card, making it much more flexible. Sun is another cheap card that becomes a powerhouse late game. A side benefit of cheap cards like these is that they don’t easily get hit by attacks like the ones from Alpha Beowolf or Wyvren (which discards the highest cost card in your hand). This allows you to keep a lot of power and flexibility in your hand, even if you can’t defend effectively.

2. Destroying Cards is Actually Good

• There’s quite a few cards in RDG that allow you to remove cards from your own deck. This move is probably one of the most important and overlooked strategies in deckbuilding games. What you want to do is use “Destroy Cards” to get rid of weak Basic cards whenever possible. This gets rid of 0 VP cards that don’t help you win. This thins out your deck so you get to use the more powerful cards you’ve purchased from the center that much faster. Keep an eye out for cards such as Unlocked Aura, In Memoriam, and Trap Card.

3. Play to Your Character’s Strength

• At the beginning of the game while you’re selecting your champion, be sure to note what their unique character cards do. You can view a character’s cards by right-clicking (PC) or double-tapping (mobile) the Champion card before you select it (you can also see these character specific cards in the Locker).

• These cards will guide you towards a possible path to victory as they provide synergies with cards from the Line-Up. Pyrrha will help you if you have a lot of Defense cards, Blake will help you when you purchase Villains etc. Knowing the strengths of each Champion and exploring those strategies is the key to victory.

4. The Upgrade Trick

• This next tip is more of a time saver than a trick to make your deck more powerful, but it’s still pretty useful. The trick goes like this – Instead of zooming in on a card and pressing the Upgrade button, you can drag a card you want to Upgrade sideways into the “played” zone and drop it back in to Upgrade it quickly.

• This reduces the number of clicks required per game and speeds up your play experience. However, be careful you don’t accidentally do this. If you’re dragging a card and decide you don’t want to Upgrade it, all you have to do is drop it anywhere but the “played” zone (you can drag it back to your hand or up to the Line-Up and drop it).

5. Attack Often

• We’re sure you’ve heard the phrase “the best defense is a good offense.” Well, we’re here to tell you that this advice is true for RDG as well. Keeping your opponents off balance is important if you want to stay ahead on VP. Look for attack cards like Upgraded Beowolf and Alpha Beowolf to keep strong cards out of your opponents’ hands.

• Other attack cards like King Taijitu will not only force your opponents to downgrade the cards they’ve worked hard to Upgrade, but if you get King Taijitu upgraded, it will add Wounds to their deck too. Similarly, Ursa will make your opponent destroy cards they’ve upgraded or gain Wounds. Punishing an opponent’s deck over and over will cause them to fall behind. That said, be aware if they start purchasing Defense cards like Yatsuhashi or I’m Sorry, which both give them a benefit while defending.

6. Draw, Draw, Draw

• Card draw in a deckbuilding game is incredibly powerful. It allows you to draw your combo cards much faster and much more often. You want to play your massively upgraded, game-ending cards as often as possible, and card draw lets you do that. Additionally, there are quite a few cards like Qrow or Crescent Rose, which give you a nice bonus if you draw a lot of cards. Cards like Cookies, Penny, and Stormflower all draw you two cards when upgraded.

7. Play Your Cards in the Right Order

• Most cards in RDG allow you to gain their bonus no matter the order you play them. However, there are still some instances where playing your cards in a strategic manner rather than hitting the “Play All” button will really help you maximize your power in a turn. Look for combos like Combat Skirt and Nora’s Signature card Magnhild.

• Playing these two cards together can set up really big power turns where you draw a bunch of cards. Also, don’t forget to look for synergies with the Line-Up. If you have a White Fang Goons card in your hand and there’s another in the Line-Up, consider playing the rest of the cards in your hand to get to four power, purchase the White Fang Goons from the Line-Up (adding it to your deck), and only then play the one in your hand for maximum value.

8. Don’t be Afraid of Boss Attacks

• Boss attacks are big and scary, but the VP gained from defeating a Boss is so massive that you shouldn’t be afraid to buy them. 90-percent of the time it’s the right decision to purchase a Boss if you can. Yes, you might take a big hit on the next turn, but it’s almost always worth it.

• If you really don’t like getting hit, you should plan ahead by buying Defense cards early in the game so you can try to mitigate the damage done to you. When out doing a Relic Adventure, it’s even more important to purchase Bosses as each one acquired gives you more shots at the Relic card upgrades.

9. Stay on Top of Your Bounty Missions

• Each day you login, you get two Bounty Missions you can complete – one for winning a Quick Match and one for playing a Relic Adventure. There are exclusive rewards within these systems. Quick Bounty Missions reward you with an exclusive sleeve after seven days and the animated version of that sleeve after 14 days.

• The Relic Bounty Mission gives you a promo card that gets added to your main deck after seven days. You then get the Relic version of that card after 14 days. These rewards rotate out at the beginning of each month, so don’t miss out. You don’t have to do it every day and you don’t lose your progress if you skip a day, but you’ll want to make sure to get those rewards.

10. Go on Raids for Exclusive Card Rewards

• Each Raid, when completed three times, will reward you with one of 12 random promo cards. You can see these cards in the Locker under the “Raid” filter. Every time you earn one of these cards, it will be added to your Main Deck for any games you create. Raid villains are definitely not a pushover – each one has their own battle strategy that you need to figure out in order to defeat them. Team up with fellow card battlers to take them down. The more players participating in a Raid, the easier it is to complete.

