Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players & 1 Mozambique Kill

The latest battle royale game, Apex Legends, has hit over 50 million players in 5 weeks. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale game that revolves around 8 unique heroes. Each of these legends possesses unique powers that can help them turn the tide of a battle. In a new video released today, Respawn confirmed that amount of players along with a plethora of other statistics.

Keep in mind this not a concurrent player count, but a general total of how many unique users have logged onto Apex Legends. There have also been 158 million Finishers performed, 170 million respawns, 1.23 billion ultimates activated, and 31 billion pings. Respawn Entertainment also pokes fun at the tragically underpowered Mozambique by stating there has only been 1 kill with it.

The CEO of Respawn Entertainment – Vince Zampella – celebrated this milestone on Twitter, stating:

Thank you to the 50 million players that have shown up in the first month since Apex Legends launched! You have all made this something special and there’s much more to come!

Currently, Apex Legends’ players are gearing up for Season One later this month. There’s been no word on any themes, but a new legend was possibly leaked ahead of the season’s release. Dubbed Octane, this legend has begun to pop up throughout social media. Keep in mind there has been no hard confirmation on this legend or any of his skills.

