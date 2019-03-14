10 Best Nintendo Switch Games to Play on the Go

The Nintendo Switch has become the premier handheld console on the market, besting the likes of the Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita.

The Switch manages to pack the power of a home console into a handheld device that has a pretty decent battery life.

Taking the Switch out of the house with you has long been a selling point of the console but what good is a portable console if you don’t have games to play?

There are numerous games you can take with you on the go with the Switch but that doesn’t mean every game translate well to a large car ride on a small screen.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Nintendo Switch games currently available that you can play on the go.

1. Steamworld Dig

Steamworld Dig is a Metroidvania style game where the goal is to keep digging deeper into the ground.

Along the way, you’ll find shortcuts back to the surface and upgrades to your drill and pickaxe allowing you to dig deeper.

Many people say Steamworld Dig 2 does pretty much everything better than the original which is exactly why we’re suggesting the original over the sequel.

Steamworld Dig is still a perfectly playable game, it’s cheap and it will give you hours of fun and playtime. After you finish it you can move onto the sequel.

2. The Binding of Isaac

You’re going to see a lot of roguelike titles on this list because of their easy stopping points and short runs.

The Binding of Isaac has become practically the grandfather of roguelike games over the year but that doesn’t mean people have forgotten about it.

This game puts players in the shoes of Isaac as he battles against his mother. Along the way, he collects various upgrades to his weapons, health, etc. to help him in his fight.

Once you die it’s all gone but you just start over. It’s an addicting cycle and can be a great time killer on a long plane flight.

3. Dead Cells

This is a good game that got a lot of bonus publicity thanks to the plagiarism scandal revolving around it.

Dead Cells is another difficult roguelike where your gear and stats reset after every death.

You do get to make upgrades to your character, such as keeping more coins when you die, that are permanent so don’t feel like all hope is lost when you die.

Areas are typically pretty short so you can speed through them if you’re trying to get the next upgrade. Boss battles can be pretty difficult so be careful of that.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The first truly open world Zelda game is also one of the best. Breath of the Wild took home numerous Game of the Year awards in 2017 and for good reason.

Breath of the Wild throws you into the world where Link can truly carve out his own path. The result is a game you can easily pick up and play for a few minutes, whether that’s doing a Shrine or collecting Korok Seeds, before saving it and putting it down.

This game allows players to save anywhere so it’s perfect to just play in short bursts. Good luck trying to play it for just 10 minutes though.

5. Tetris 99

Who would have ever expected a game like Tetris could translate so well into a battle royale?

The result of this transition is Tetris 99 which pits you against 98 other competitors hoping to take home the victory.

Tetris has had multiplayer before but it has never quite been on this level. The games start out simple and slow but quickly become quick and chaotic. You’ll be getting sound cues when you eliminate someone but there’s never a ton of time to pay attention as the game is still going on.

Let’s just get this out of the way, Tetris 99 is fun. You do need an internet connection to play so it might be difficult to play on the go depending on where you are.

6. Celeste

When I saw Celeste take home awards last year I don’t think I understood the appeal. It just looked like a simple platformer to me so I figured it was nothing special.

I fired up Celeste on my Xbox One after having it sit there for months as a game I got free with Gold.

Celeste is the perfect game for the Nintendo Switch and I’m a little bummed I don’t have it there instead. It saves each time you enter a new room so you can stop any time you want if you’d like.

It’s difficult but not punishing since you respawn in the same room you were in each time you die. You will die a lot but it’s such a rewarding game to get through that I’d recommend it to anyone.

7. Diablo 3

When Diablo 3 was announced for the Switch everyone let out an audible sigh since it was again another port of a years old game.

Once it dropped on the Switch I was wondering where this has been at all my life. It’s the full-blown Diablo 3 experience complete with all of the DLC and seasons. You even get some bonus Nintendo-themed stuff.

Diablo 3 is not cross-play with other platforms but that’s not really a bad thing. It’s still just as fun to pound through Greater Rifts by yourself and it will be an excellent way to spend a long car ride.

8. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey would’ve found its way onto the list in this spot but I opted for NSMBU Deluxe because of the name alone.

Just kidding, it’s because it feels more like a handheld title than the 3D platforming version of Mario.

This is a port from the Wii U but since nobody bought the Wii U this would be a good opportunity for Mario fans to experience the game for the first time.

It’s a pretty simple and easy game but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun.

9. Stardew Valley

You’ve heard of this game before. It’s the indie darling everyone points to when they say indies can be good games.

In Stardew Valley you take control of a farm and restore it its former glory while meeting many friends along the way.

It’s easy to lose track of time with Stardew Valley and since the multiplayer update, it’s now possible to enjoy the game with friends.

10. Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Nintendo’s first home console Pokemon title on the Switch, not counting Pokken Tournament DX, is Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee.

This reimagining of generation one, Pokemon Let’s Go streamlines a lot of things other Pokemon titles did such as you now see Pokemon in the overworld and the catching mechanic is the same as Pokemon Go.

The game is painfully easy so it’s a good game to pick up and steamroll through. You are able to save anywhere so it’s also an ideal title to play in short bursts.