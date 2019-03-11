10 Best Xbox Game Pass Games to Play

The Xbox Game Pass offers great value for new owners of an Xbox One as it can potentially offer several games you might have never played before.

It’s also a good thing to have as it’s $10 a month but will get you access to all first-party Xbox One games going forward, such as Halo: Infinite.

The number of games on the service grows and changes each month so you’ll surely always be able to find something worth playing.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at 10 of the best games you can currently play as an Xbox Game Pass member.

1. Crackdown 3

Crackdown 3 is the latest Xbox One exclusive and it feels like the quintessential Game Pass game.

The campaign is completely playable with a friend and it’s pretty short, meaning you can knock it out in just a matter of days if you want to.

Outside of the campaign, there is a multiplayer mode that is pretty barebones meaning you probably won’t be spending too much time with it.

Purchasing Crackdown 3 at full price might be a hard sell but playing it on Game Pass feels like a match made in gaming heaven.

2. Batman: Return of Arkham

The Batman Arkham series is often looked to as some of the best superhero videos games has to offer and for good reason — these games are excellent.

This bundle gives players access to the Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, meaning players have hours upon hours of gameplay on their hands.

Asylum will be the more linear version of the two while City puts Batman in an open world-esque setting.

Both games are excellent on their own but they truly shine when played in order. If you decide to try these games out make sure you clear your schedule of anything else because you’re gonna be hooked.

3. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Bungie developed Halo trilogy stacks up as arguably some of the best first-person shooters of all-time.

There’s a reason players were so hyped up to buy Destiny when it first launched and a lot of that has to do with Bungie.

The Master Chief Collection takes the first Halo trilogy and puts the series onto Xbox One making it an excellent bundle to revisit if you haven’t played the OG Xbox or Xbox 360-era Halo titles in a while.

343 Industries has been working on this game since its lackluster launch and Microsoft promises big news regarding the collection coming soon.

4. Sea of Thieves

If you played Sea of Thieves at launch and thought it was lackluster, don’t worry because you’re not alone, then now might be a good time to revisit it.

Rare has been steadily updating the game since launch and as we approach the 1-year anniversary you can see the plethora of changes made since the initial launch.

An Arena PvP mode is on the horizon which will surely be a good launch point for both new and returning players.

Rare shares weekly developer updates so we recommend checking out some of the latest ones to see if there’s anything interesting to you if you’re looking to hop back into the seas.

5. Fable: Anniversary

That’s right, Fable: Anniversary is making this list.

When Fable was first announced way back for the OG Xbox it almost sounded too good to be true. Creator Peter Molyneux promised a huge world that proved to be too ambitious.

The result was a stripped down version of his dream but a solid game nonetheless. Gameplay-wise the future installments of the series are better but we recommend playing the first one first just so you can experience the growth the series sees.

Fable: Anniversary is an Xbox 360 title but it will still play fine on your Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility.

6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Although Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in a trilogy, which is all available on Game Pass, it works fine on its own.

When Tomb Raider was first rebooted it was met with a lot of acclaim and excitement by players but that has slowed down as the games have largely felt like the same thing with each future installment.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has the ability to offer the best looking Tomb Raider game you’ve seen and the gameplay is as solid as ever. If you like this game you might end up checking out the other games in the series for even more Lara Croft action.

7. Rocket League

This is a game that feels like you’re ripping off the developers by not paying for it.

Rocket League is best described as soccer but with vehicles. It’s a chaotic game that surprisingly works quite well. You’d be surprised with how much skill goes into a game like this.

Another added benefit is Rocket League is fully cross-play with other platforms, except the PS4, meaning players can play with friends across many platforms.

There are numerous hours of fun to be had with Rocket League and it is still receiving regular support from developers so now is a great time to jump in on the action.

8. DOOM (2016)

The DOOM reboot in 2016 put a jolt of energy back into the first-person shooter genre. The genre seemed to be shifting away from the intense gun battles to more open-world strategic action like Far Cry or slower paced like the Metro series.

Games like Battlefield, Titanfall and Call of Duty were beginning to do away with single-player campaigns completely but DOOM showed there was still an audience for that.

DOOM gives players a bloody, visceral FPS that makes players feel like they could do anything. Levels are mostly linear but this is made up for by the nearly nonstop action that never really leaves the player with any downtime.

Players are encouraged to keep fighting as enemies drop ammo and health meaning it’s usually always a good idea to keep pushing forward.

9. Forza Horizon 4

The Forza series is one of Microsofts longest running franchises with its roots going all the way back to the original Xbox.

Forza has since split off into the Horizon series and the main series. The Horizon games put a focus more on the open-world exploration and seeing the beautiful sights.

If you haven’t played a Forza game ever then Forza Horizon 4 will make a great starting point. There are numerous environments to explore and the graphics have never looked better.

The selling point for this entry is the addition of the four seasons meaning players will have to deal with all sorts of weather elements with this installment.

10. The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

If you’ve ever been looking for what the Elder Scrolls series might feel like as an MMO then look no further than The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

It’s not going to be exactly like Skyrim online but it will certainly feel very similar. The Elder Scrolls Online receives frequent updates so it looks like the support for this game is far from over.

Like other MMOs on the market like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, The Elder Scrolls Online is without a subscription.

However, players will still need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold if they want to play online.