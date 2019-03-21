How to Kill the Blazing Bull in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Did you think things were going to get easier after the soldier on horseback? This massive bull will prove quite a challenge regardless of your skill level. A lot of this is thanks to its relentless attacks and the relatively small arena. Here’s a breakdown of how we beat the Blazing Bull in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and chopped this angry animal down to size.

Before you enter, make sure to equip the firecracker prosthetic tool you can buy from the crow vendor in the Ashina Outskirts. When the battle begins try to stick to the monsters back left leg, as it likes to drag the flaming log into the ground on the right side. The front of the bull is insanely dangerous and it can deal a lot of damage with its charge attacks. Getting behind the bull may require you to disengage the lock system and run behind it.

Once you get around two slashes in, quickly back up and get away from the bull. Despite its size, the bull can counterattack and deal a lot of damage if it hits you. You need to be pretty patient with the Blazing Bull, as it will always overpower you in a head-on battle. You can sometimes trip the A.I. up against a wall and get a few free shots in when goes to ram into you.

However, the best method is to just use the firecrackers when the bull is about a meter away from you. This will cause the bull to rear up and completely stop its attack. As soon as the bull reacts, dodge under the bull and start slashing wildly at its back legs. Once it recovers, quickly get away and wait for the bull to charge again. Since this bull only needs one death blow, don’t be frugal with using your firecrackers in a fight.

