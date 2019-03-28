Borderlands 3 Characters, Trailers, Gameplay, & More

After 7 years of waiting, the next official chapter in the Borderlands franchise has been revealed. Teased by Gearbox throughout the month, many wondered if this title was ever going to release. Despite the mountain of evidence that Borderlands 3 has been in production, it has taken a considerable amount of time to finally get a confirmed reveal for this title. Thankfully, fans hopes were put to rest during Gearbox’s Main Theater Show at this year’s PAX East.

Here’s everything we currently know about Borderlands 3:

(We will update this piece as more information is released)

Borderlands 3 Release Date

Sadly, no release date has been announced for Borderlands 3 yet. Gearbox is teasing that they will have more details about the game on April 3rd, so perhaps we will learn when the game is releasing. Given the trailer shown appears to be in-game footage there’s a fairly strong chance this title will drop sometime later this year.

Borderlands 3 Official Developer Trailer

The first trailer for Borderlands 3 has officially been unveiled and it shows off quite a lot. Along with the plethora of new characters, we get a glimpse at a variety of different biomes, weapons, and enemy types.

It appears that we will be fighting in a major, futuristic city, swampland, and desert location. One of the most intriguing locations is a twisted arena that looks ripped out of Mad Max. There’s also a whole host of new, ramshackle towns shown off, including one that looks like the new cult leader’s base.

Some returning enemies include Pyschos, Skags, and Varkids. Alongside these foes, we also get a glimpse at a dinosaur looking beast, various robots, and different types of bandits. There also appears to be new vehicles this time around, including a single wheel transport. It looks like we also get to drive a giant mech that is piloted by a single person.

As to be expected, Borderlands 3 promises over a billion different guns. The franchise has become known for having an outlandish amount of loot, so this comes as no surprise. Sadly, we only get a very brief look at the different guns, but one of then has legs and runs at enemies!

Borderlands 3 Characters

There are a lot of colorful and entertaining characters in the Borderlands franchise, so naturally, one has to wonder who is returning. Thankfully, we got some answers about new and returning characters that will show up during Borderlands 3. We suspect they will be integral to the story and act as vendors/quest givers for players.

Here is a list of returning characters we know will make an appearance in this franchises’ latest installment.

Brick

Tiny Tina

Claptrap

Moxxxi

Sir Hammerlock

Ellie

Mordecai

Aurelia

Vaughn

Patricia Tanis

Zer0

Marcus

Lilith

Rhys

Maya

Despite his mask showing up in the teaser video, Gearbox confirmed that Handsome Jack is dead. While there is always a chance he may appear, the odds of seeing him again have severely diminished. We also got a look at a whole host of new characters including the four playable main characters and the villains. Even though their names are all unknown, it’s clear that there is still a siren, soldier, and possibly an assassin amongst the group.