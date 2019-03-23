How to Beat the Long-arm Centipede Giraffe in Sekiro

Ready for the dumbest boss fight in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? With most of Sekiro’s battles taking place in spacious arenas, this fight confines you in a very, very small room. Located in the Gun Fort, the Long-arm Centipede Giraffe will test your deflect and reaction timing. This is not a fight you can win by depleting this person’s health bar, so focus solely on filling up its Posture meter.

When the battle starts wait for the Centipede to start swinging its barrage of slashes. Stand your ground and begin deflecting every shot it throws at you. You’ll have just enough time to get a free swing it before the beast attempts another barrage. What you are waiting for is its Perilous attack, which is a low slash you can jump over.

Right when you see the red symbols appear, jump onto the Centipede and then launch off of him into the air. This deals an insane amount of Posture damage and will almost fill his bar up. Once this happens, resume playing defensively until the meter is filled and you can land a death blow. Repeat this process one more time to put down this fearsome mini-boss.

Keep in mind, you don’t have a lot of space so if you need to heal use the firecrackers to temporarily stun the boss. This should give you enough time to take a swig of your gourd before he attacks again. Additionally, the Gokan’s Sugar is perfect for this fight as it will let you weather the Centipede’s attack without breaking your own Posture.

You cannot deal a stealth blow on this foe, as soon as you walk into the room the battle will begin. Just focus on deflecting and then jumping onto the man when he attempts a low slash. It may take a few tries to get the timing down, but this battle can be relatively simple.

See Also