Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in The Division 2?

With The Division 2′s release players are flooding into the digital streets of Washington D.C. to fight off the hordes of enemies. When users start they will be given the option to create and customize their very own Division Agent. Unlike the first game, there’s a surprisingly robust character creator. However, one has to wonder if we are able to edit and change the look of our agent in The Division 2.

Sadly at the time of writing this, the answer is no. Currently, there is no way to change the physical appearance of your soldier so make sure you pick one you like. While you can always mock up a new Division Agent, the game will send you back to the beginning. We strongly recommend that you don’t just wing it and take your time designing your agent.

However, your hair, scars, tattoos, and scars can all be changed once you gain access to the Barber. He will be available after you reach the mid-point of the campaign and complete the Bank Headquarters mission. After finishing this, go to The Campus settlement and recruit the barber.

What you can alter about your character’s appearance is his clothing. Scattered throughout the city are clothing items you can obtain. These can be equipped to give your character a unique look. Additionally, players can purchase clothing and cosmetic items via the Apparel Store for real-world money. Outfits won’t alter your starts, so feel free to make your agent dress the way you want.

