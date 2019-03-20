Cuphead on Nintendo Switch Has Xbox Live Support

Microsoft and Nintendo have a nice relationship going now and now that relationship is paying off for gamers.

After opening up cross-play and enabling Xbox Live for Minecraft on the Switch, Microsoft is now bringing over a previously exclusive title to the Switch.

That’s right, Cuphead is now coming to the Nintendo Switch. When it first launched back in 2017, Cuphead was met with very positive reviews when it launched but it was hard to shake the feeling that it’d feel more at home on the Switch.

Now players won’t have to worry about that anymore as Cuphead is indeed coming to the Switch and it’ll be here pretty soon.

Here’s what you need to know about Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead Release Date & Xbox Live Support Details

And it will have Xbox Live support https://t.co/CaK9yoplOP… https://t.co/NPTmql0D27 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 20, 2019

Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 18, 2019.

Even more exciting is that it possibly has the chance to carry over progress you made on Xbox One or PC.

Microsoft’s Larry Hyrb, better known in the community as Major Nelson, confirmed Cuphead on the Switch will have Xbox Live support.

This could mean it will allow players to connect their account and unlock achievements despite playing on the Switch.

According to a post on Xbox Wire, the Xbox Live support will come in a post-launch update.

We’ll be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months. Given the early stage of our work with StudioMDHR, the Xbox Live features will appear in a post-launch update to Cuphead on Nintendo Switch. We’d like to thank Studio MDHR and Nintendo for their help in this investigation!

Xbox Live support for Minecraft meant there was cross-play and achievements so we are most likely looking at something very similar to Cuphead and whatever games will implement this in the future.

It’s an exciting time to be a gamer and we’re pretty excited to see where this partnership between Microsoft and Nintendo goes in the future.

Cuphead Nintendo Switch Trailer