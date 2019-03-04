Dead by Daylight’s New Killer is the Plague

With the latest playable test build now ready, players are getting their first look at the brand new killer and survivor in Dead by Daylight.

With the release of the last killer, the Legion, there’s pretty much nowhere to go but up so that’s reassuring to fans of the game and haters of the Legion.

The new killer is the Plague. We don’t yet know much about her but a trailer has been revealed. We’ll be able to learn more once the PTB launches.

In the meantime, we can get a full glimpse at her in the trailer embedded above. She looks interesting that’s for sure.

Even if you end up not liking the new killer a whole lot you might be interested in the perks it brings to the table. Once you learn the teachables you will be able to use these perks on any killer in the game.

We’ll update this post with a list of all the new perks once she is made available on the PTB.

The best way to get an idea of how this killer works is to load up the PTB yourself and trying her out. You can read more about how to do that here. Keep in mind the PTB is only available on PC.

If you do plan on entering the PTB you might deal with very long queues if you’re playing as killer. Most of the players will be using the new killer so you might have to try out the new survivor instead.

All progress made in the PTB will not carry into the main game so you don’t have to worry about grinding it out if you don’t want to.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch release is coming later in 2019.