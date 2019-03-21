How to Deflect Attacks in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Deflecting is one of the key skills any shinobi need to master if they want to survive in 16th century Japan. Similar to Dark Souls’ parry system, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice pushes their deflect mechanic to the forefront of combat. This is vital to defeating specific bosses and certain enemies who will play more defensively.

To deflect an attack you will need to hit the LB (Xbox One)/L1 (PS4)right before an opponent’s strike hits you. If done correctly, you’ll hear the sound of the swords clanging against one another and sparks shooting out. A successful deflect will also inflict posture damage to a foe and you’ll get a chance to quickly counterattack. You don’t need to tap LB/L1 for every enemy strike, so don’t be afraid to just hold the button down.

Remember, not every strike can be deflected, so don’t try to always play defensively. Some enemies simply hit to fast or have certain weapons that cannot be deflected. Spamming the guard button rarely works, especially against bosses. Guard with purpose, not just as a kneejerk reaction when a foe charges at you.

Understanding enemy patterns will help you out greatly. Every enemy has a set amount of moves they can perform. Because of this, it’s important to take your time and learn the different attacks that foes will unleash. Look for tells such as their body movement or sounds they make just before striking. Once you get a handle on what a foe does, then you can start successfully deflecting their strikes with ease.

One final tip is some foes will have a glint on their blade appear right before striking. Not every enemy, but some easily telegraph an attack. Use this to quickly deflect right as you see the shine of their blade. It will take some time, but eventually, you’ll be deflecting enemy attacks like it was nothing.

