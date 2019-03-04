Destiny 2 Gambit Prime Armor Perks Revealed

We are one day away from the official start of Destiny 2’s Season of the Drifter and it’s focusing on the PvPvE mode Gambit. Along with new weapons, game modes, and Exotics, this DLC will introduce new Gambit-specific armor that boasts unique perks. Tied to four specific “classes,” each of these armor pieces offer unique benefits to the wearer.

The armor sets are dubbed the Invader, Reaper, Sentry, and Collector. Invaders focus on infiltrating your opponent’s arena and killing them. Sentries are specifically tied to blockers, Reapers focus on the PvE aspect of the mode, and the Collector is for those that constantly bank motes. Each of these is color-coded so you’ll know who is trying to do what when a Gambit match starts.

Announced last week during the ViDoc, we finally got a look today at what special abilities each of these armor sets offer. Here is every perk we know about for each Gambit Prime armor set:

Invader

Gain ammo when invading

Improved invasion overshield

Damage bonus on Guardian kills

Lock and drain motes from your opponent’s bank

Sentry

Multikills grant a damage buff against Taken

Bank gives health regeneration

Mark invaders for teammates

buff allies in Well of Light

Reaper

Weaken high-value targets

Multikills generate Special Ammo

Gain increased mote lifetime

Powerful enemy kills increase grenade recharge

Collector

Drop motes on death

Motes grant overshield

Gain ammo on mote deposit

Send giant 20-mote blocker

It’s remarkable how powerful some of these abilities actually are. Each class really brings something special to the team and it will be vital to stick in your specific role. This will make communication even more vital since certain classes will obtain buffs for performing their roles.

Currently, it’s unclear if you need every piece of armor for these perks or if they are tied to specific pieces. If it’s the latter, we can’t help but wonder if it’s possible to mix and match armor sets for specific perks. However, we suspect that you’ll need to have a complete set for the abilities to trigger.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Drifter officially starts tomorrow on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

