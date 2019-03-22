How to Beat the Folding Screen Monkeys in Sekiro

Of all the challenges you’ve faced so far in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the Folding Screen Monkeys is the weirdest. Unlike traditional bosses such as Lady Butterfly or Genichiro Ashina, the Folding Screen Monkeys are more a puzzle than straight forward battle. There are a total of four monkeys you have to kill, each of which will drain a quarter of the health bar. Each one requires a different method to obtain and you will need the firecrackers to finish this.

Purple Folding Screen Monkey

The purple folding screen monkey is highly perceptive and will outrun you if you attempt to chase it down. To take down this foe go to the back left corner of the map and open up the door in the tower. This will flood the room with cold air blowing out all the candles.

Now chase the purple monkey into this room, but do not go into the front door. Instead, climb up the building via grapple points and drop in from the roof to perform a Shinobi Death Blow on the beast, killing it instantly.

Green Folding Screen Monkey

Beating this monkey is all about goading it to run into the waterfall room. Chase this beast to the middle tree and then get on a branch adjacent to your spawn side. Now jump onto the tree, causing the monkey to hop over to where the monk is standing.

Go to the left and run through the room with all the mud and then out across the walkway where the monk and monkey are. This should chase the monkey into the waterfall room where he cannot hear you coming. Climb onto this tower’s roof, jump through the skylight, and instantly kill this being.

Yellow Folding Screen Monkey

This one requires way less effort, as you can typically kill it by just jumping on the middle tree in the beginning. Unlike the others, this one will call in back up when you get close to it. Because of this, ignore his friends and go right for him when he is walking around.

The other monkeys deal Terror damage, so make sure to not succumb to this effect. Instead, focus on quickly killing them one at a time and always make sure to dodge their attacks. Once the orange monkey falls go to the room full of mud to face the final ape.

White (Fourth) Folding Screen Monkey

Your final monkey has actually been following you this entire time! Invisible to the naked eye, the easiest way to drop this monkey is to use the firecrackers. This will cause the beast to become started and briefly reveal itself allowing you to land a death blow.

Remember to look for the paw prints following you so you know when the monkey is close enough to use the firecrackers on. Once it’s dead you’ll be given a memory to enhance your attack and whisked away to a new location!

