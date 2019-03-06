How to Join Dead by Daylight PTB

If you’re looking for a way to try Dead by Daylight’s PTB that probably means you want to test out a new chapter or changes the developers are making.

It’s worth mentioning the PTB is currently only available to PC owners of the game so you’re out of luck if you’re on another platform.

Here’s how to access the PTB, according to not_Queen, Dead by Daylight’s community manager.

The Player Test build is only accessible to Steam players on PC, we would love to do it for Console as well but it isn’t possible for us right now. Note that your progress will not be transferable to the live version.

OPTING IN

Close the Dead by Daylight application

Right-Click the Dead by Daylight Application in your Steam Library

Access Properties

Access the “Beta” Tab

Select “public-test” from the dropdown

Restart Steam (not required, but this updates the UI properly and kicks off the download)

OPTING OUT

Close the Dead by Daylight application

Right-Click the Dead by Daylight Application in your Steam Library

Access Properties

Access the “Beta” Tab

Select “NONE – Opt out of all beta programs” from the dropdown

Restart Steam (not required, but this updates the UI properly and kicks off the download)

This ability to join the PTB will become available once the PTB is actually launched.

In most cases players will want to be trying out the new killers coming from new chapters, meaning queues for killer will likely be very long.

The PTB is traditionally only live for a couple of days before it disappears so if you want to get on and try out the changes you’ll have to do it rather fast.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch release is coming later in 2019.

