How to Increase Your Health in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

If you want to survive the dangerous and vicious world of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice then you’ll want to upgrade your health/vitality. While previous From Software games had users raising individual stats, Sekiro requires players to hunt for specific items to raise their health bar. This is easier said than done since you’ll need to face some of Sekiro’s most fearsome foes.

In order to raise your health, you need to turn 4 prayer beads at the Sculptor’s Idol. After you do that you’ll be given the option to raise your Vitality and Posture permanently. Prayer Beads can drop from bosses, sub-bosses, or found hidden in the world. You’ll typically find them on strong enemies such as the Chained Ogre or the various generals roaming the palace grounds.

Some early prayer beads can be found on:

Samurai General

Chained Ogre

Shinobi Hunter Enshin

Juzou the Drunkard

We strongly suggest you always increase your health when you obtain 4 prayer beads. This will not affect the healing quality of your gourd or how many you can hold. The beads are strictly tied to your life bar and posture meter. Make sure to always be on the hunt for more beads, since collecting all of them will triple your starting life total.