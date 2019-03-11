How to Invite Friends & Play Online in The Division 2

The Division 2’s servers have gone live so it’s time to take back Washington D.C. from the hordes of marauders. While you can fight these roaming gangs by yourself, it’s better experienced if you play alongside others. Featuring four-player co-op and a PvP mode, The Division 2 offers quite a few online components for players. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait long to run around the city with other people.

You will unlock the ability to invite friends or random players after you finish the first two prologue missions. When you start The Division 2 you’ll be asked to create a character and then finish two introductory levels. These are very easy and won’t take you more than around 10-15 minutes depending on your skill level.

After you gain access to The White House and speak to the person in charge go downstairs. Once you pick up your first gadget from the Quartermaster you’ll unlock the ability to invite people to your game. To do this, open up your menu and select the Social tab. From here you can invite your friends or form a group.

Additionally, you can always select the matchmaking at the start of each level. Given how many enemies are typically in a mission you’ll want to have some backup. Remember, you can leave a group or mute players at any time via the Social screen just in case you don’t like who you’re with.