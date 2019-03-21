How to Kill Lady Butterfly in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

There are a lot of bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but one of the most fearsome is Lady Butterfly. Found at the end of the Hirata Estates, Lady Butterfly is a two-part fight that will test your patience and swordsmanship. Unlike the Blazing Bull, this battle is not a race, but a slow, methodical dance. Before you go into this battle we suggest equipping your shurikens, as these are remarkably effective against her.

We will be writing this guide under the assumption you do not have Snapping Seeds. While these are great for dispelling her illusions in the second phase, they are a very rare and limited item. There’s a high chance you won’t have any when combating Lady Butterfly.

Phase One

To start it’s important that you understand her move set. Lady Butterfly likes to perform quick, high damage combos that typically leave her vulnerable once they finished. Her easiest combo to predict and counter involves throwing two sets of daggers and then charging in for two slashes.

Another is her jumping perilous attack, which has Lady Butterfly launch onto a steel wire and then attempt to jump onto the player. You can dodge this pretty easy if you pay attention to her once she hops onto the wire. After she lands, punish her by striking twice and then retreating. Her other perilous attack is a low slash you can jump over and hit her with a quick air attack.

Additionally, shurikens will interrupt most of her combos and knock her off any wires she is on. Use these to force her back or stop her during one of her attacks if she’s too close. You want to only strike at the end of her combos, as this is when she is most vulnerable. Remember to always block her daggers and do not try to trade damage with her – she will win.

Phase Two

Once you deliver your first fatal blow, the second phase of this fight will begin. Go to the middle of the room and face the large statue. When Lady Butterfly lands, throw a shuriken and charge her to prevent any illusion warriors to be summoned. If she does manage to create some ghost soldiers, just play defensive and ignore the illusions.

Eventually, Lady Butterfly will turn these illusions into magical butterfly projectiles. When these form, sprint like your life depends on it and outrun them. Try not to run in a straight line and don’t be afraid to dash by Lady Butterfly during this section. They deal a lot of damage and it’s way easier to just outrun them.

After the butterfly barrage, resume the fight as you normally would. Keep in mind, Lady Butterfly will spawn those magical projectiles during some of her combos. If you see them form, do not commit to an attack after she finishes. They are delayed and will hit you when you attempt to strike her. Instead, be patient and use the shuriken to disrupt her different moves.

If you don’t bother trying to fight Lady Butterfly and her illusions at the same time you should have a much easier time. Just plat defensively in this battle and only strike when her chain of attacks are finished. She is fairly easy once you get a handle on her various moves and their limitations.

