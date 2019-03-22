Why Your FPS Might Be Low & How to Fix It in Sekiro on PC

After seeing that Digital Foundry video showing console performance of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, you might be thinking about picking up the newest title from From Software on PC instead.

The early returns from the PC version seem to be a bit mixed as the game is solidly locked at 60 FPS, V-Sync can’t be turned off and lots of players are reporting issues with higher end PC builds getting low FPS.

Many players are saying they are stuck at around 20 FPS in the game, which doesn’t make sense since the recommended specs for the game to run on PC aren’t really all that high.

For example, just take a look through any of these threads and the fix is usually one of these two things.

Fixes for these two issues have potentially been discovered and they might help you.

If you are using a second monitor, it might be worth unplugging it, then booting up Sekiro to see if that fixes the issue.

Doing this has fixed the issue for numerous players on Reddit. If you think it might be defaulting to your CPU and not GPU, like others have suggested. You can follow these steps listed here to check:

Right Click on Desktop Screen and Select Nvidia Control Panel

Switch to Program Settings (Under Manage 3D Settings) and look for Sekiro. If recently installed you’re going to have to search for it and add it manually via the Add button on the right

under the second option where it says “Select preferred graphics processor” Make sure it is set to “High-Performance Nvidia Processor”

Hit apply at the bottom and close

Boot up Sekiro

To its credit, Sekiro does feature a decent amount of graphical settings so you’ll be able to tinker with many things.

Another thing worth mentioning is the UI will also show Xbox button prompts even if you are using a DualShock 4 or another controller on PC.

While the console versions are essentially all good to go, they feature anything from a 30 FPS lock on the base Xbox One and PS4 all the way to roughly 50 FPS on the enhanced consoles.

Like From Software titles in the past, Sekiro does suffer greatly from frame pacing but if you still enjoyed Dark Souls and Bloodborne then you should be fine here as it’ll largely be the same thing you experienced then.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.