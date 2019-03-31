How Tall is Purdue Center Matt Haarms?

Purdue has a recent history of gigantic centers. From 2014 to 2018, 7-foot-2, 290-pound center Isaac Haas roamed the paint for the Boilermakers. Flash forward to 2019, and center Matt Haarms stands 7-foot-3, according to Ken Pomeroy.

The Dutchman out of Amsterdam is a versatile presence in the frontcourt. Naturally with his size and length, he was the Big Ten’s top shot blocker at 2 swats a game. His 13.2 percent block rate is also tops in the conference.

He’s also developing his game on offense, scoring 9.5 points per game with a 68 percent shooting rate inside the arc. This is nearly the best percentage in the country. He’s scored in double figures in 5 straight games, including an 18-point outing versus defending national champion Villanova in the second round last weekend.

Overall, he’s turning out to be a literally massive presence for the Boilermakers, as he mans the paint Saturday night in the Elite 8 contest against No. 1 seed Virginia.

What are some other measurables for Haarms? Dakota Crawford of Indy Star laid out a few, including his shoe size:

This is nothing compared to center Isaac Haas’ size 22 rowboats, but Haarms has some pretty big feet. His size-15 kicks are notable, because they’re relatively small for his height. It’s part of what helps him move quickly in pick-and-roll plays and enables him to roam the paint and block shots.

His height is also compares to the best in the country and Purdue history.

There’s only one taller Power 5 player — Florida State’s 7-4 Christ Koumadje — according to the NCAA. Some other notably tall Boilermakers are A.J. Hammons and Joe Barry Carroll, both measuring up at 7 feet.

Adding his flowing blond hair, and Haarms is probably taller than Koumadje.

Nobody fixes their hair more in a basketball game than Matt Haarms. #WatchHim #Purdue — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) March 31, 2019

Another thing he has is arm length. His arms stretch out like stork legs, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they measured out at a 7-foot-8 or 7-foot-9 wingspan.

Big Ten Network’s Brett Yarina put the measurement into perspective by taking Haarms’ picture in a large hallway. He can change a lightbulb with ease without the use of a ladder.

Let's try this again (#thirdtimesthecharm): Really puts Matt Haarms' length, wingspan in perspective. https://t.co/3ciBRkJo8l — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) December 23, 2017

Long story short, he’s a long-limbed human being for a potential Final Four team.