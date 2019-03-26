Metro Exodus Gets New Game+ in Today’s Update

A new update for 4A Studio’s Metro Exodus brings the long-awaited New Game+ mode. Announced today via a blog post, players whjo have completed the game can slip into New Game+ mode with all their weapons and abilities. There are also new trophies/achievements for those willing to venture into this wasteland a second time. Additionally, users can modify certain parameters of the game to increase the overall challenge.

Along with New Game+, a variety of other features are on their way including developer commentary and different controller supports for consoles/pcs. However, if you plan on playing in New Game+, then keep in mind not everything transfers over. Any armor and wrist upgrades still have to be found in the world. This means you’ll still be vulnerable to a lot of damage. You can see the full patch notes along with all the New Game+ changes in the patch notes below:

NEW GAME + On completion of the campaign, you can now re-play in New Game+ mode, granting access to all weapons and attachments unlocked through prior play-throughs. New Game + also allows to you to adjust a range of variables to create your own personal and uniquely challenging experience, and comes with new Achievements / Trophies. More details below… DEVELOPER COMMENTARY Available through New Game +, enabling Developer Commentary allows you to find special tape players on which members of the 4A Games team discuss some of the design choices that went into making Metro Exodus in that area. IMPROVED CONTROLLER RESPONSIVENESS While the Hotfix changes were already well received, we’ve added a 4th Controller Sensitivity Preset with more tweaks to sensitivity, improved aim assist, and better ‘dead zone’ per platform. PLATFORM SPECIFIC IMPROVEMENTS AND NEW FEATURES We’ve added Mouse and Keyboard support for Xbox One, further improved RTX and DLSS support on PC, Dual Shock Controller Light support for PS4 and many more. GENERAL PERFORMANCE, BALANCE AND GAMEPLAY OPTIMISATIONS A raft of improvements across the board that improve the overall gameplay experience based on bugs reported, desired polish, and direct feedback/feature requests from the community, including things like a Volume Slider specifically for VO, and more. CRASH / BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS We’ve fixed numerous crashes – some from your descriptions, and some from the crash dumps you have submitted to us. We’ve only listed a few below, but you should expect a big improvement to stability in this update. Thank you for continuing to help us out! FULL UKRAINIAN LOCALISATION ADDED We’re proud to offer Metro Exodus fully localised for Ukraine, the country where 4A Games was born. Read on for more information on each topic, and please note: Level specific content fixes or changes can only be fully applied to a level when it is started from the beginning either through natural progression, or the chapters menu. If you try to load an existing save within a level, the updates for that level will not be applied to that existing save. Updates will apply to all subsequent levels progressed to with that save. NEW GAME + AND DEVELOPER COMMENTARY New Game + adds a whole new dimension to repeat play-throughs of the campaign. Modify the following suite of modes and settings to craft your own personalised gameplay experience: INVENTORY MODES My Weapons Allows you to start with all weapons and attachments found in the last playthrough

Weapons are granted after freeing Anna in Moscow

Starting weapons will be the last loadout that was set in the previous end game save

All other weapons and attachments previously unlocked will be available in the Aurora Workbench Armory, first encountered in Volga

Player Armor/Wrist upgrades do not carry over One Weapon Reduces weapon slots to one. Any weapon can be used in this slot, but you can only take one with you. Manage this by swapping Weapons in the field, or by using the Aurora Workbench Armory Crossbow Provides Player with the Crossbow at the beginning of the game in addition to normal Weapon Progression. Yermak gives the Player the Crossbow after Jammer scene in Moscow. Backpack limitations Crafting in the Backpack is disabled, you may only use a Workbench

Only Weapon modifications allowed in Backpack AI MODES Armored Enemies Human NPC’s are upgraded by one level of Armor across the game if applicable Tougher Creatures Creatures have thicker hide across the game Grenadiers Human NPC’s use explosives more often ENVIRONMENT MODES Real Time Weather Change the game’s natural day/night cycle from 2 to 24 real hours for complete immersion Bad Weather Fog, Rain, Snow, and Sand storm conditions occur more frequently where applicable Radiation is Forever Additional radiation zones will appear across some levels, making the Gas Mask more important GAME MODES Iron Mode Fully disables the Save System, progress is only saved between levels Developer Commentary Green Tape Players throughout the game will be available to play Developer Commentary about the area in which it is found ADDITIONAL NEW GAME + CONTENT Achievements / Trophies Unique collectibles Additional set of hidden objects in the world, only available in New Game + New Game + becomes available from the New Game menu after completing the game once. Please Note: Starting a new game in Regular Mode or in New Game + will clear your Quick/Auto/Chapter Select saves. You will need to progress again to access later levels.

Finally, there have been console and PC specific changes made to Metro Exodus. You can find all the PC-centric patch notes here and all of the console changes here. If you were looking for a reason to hop back into Metro Exodus, this new update is a great starting point. We’re very curious to see how weapons such as the railgun and crossbow perform in early levels.

