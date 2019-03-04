MTG Modern Horizons: Release Date, Pricing, & Cards

Wizards of the Coast has finally unveiled their newest supplementary set, Modern Horizons. Aimed strictly at the Modern format, this new set will feature a ton of new cards and some reprints. Announced during an official Magic: The Gathering stream on February 28, this will be a moderately large set. Keep in mind, none of the cards in Modern Horizons will be legal in Standard.

(Author’s Note: Since we are still a few months away from its official release, we will be updating this piece as new information becomes available.)

Modern Horizons’ Release Date Modern Horizons is set to release on June 13 for Magic Online players and June 14 for paper users. However, if you want to get your hands on this set as soon as possible, you can partake in pre-release events between June 8-9. There has been no word if Modern Horizons will ever make it to MTG Arena.

Modern Horizons’ Price

Currently, no solid price for the physical packs of Modern Horizons. We estimate that the MSRP of packs will be somewhere around the $10, but this could vary depending on the reprints. However, we do know that booster packs of Modern Horizon will run $6.99 on Magic Online.

Modern Horizons’ Cards

During the stream, Wizards of the Coast revealed that there would be 249 new cards in the set and 5 reprinted cards. That reprint number may sound low, but these are actually cards that released before 8th Edition. Because of this, they will be entirely new to the modern format but are still reprinted cards.

The real driving point for this set are the new cards, two of which were shown off during the reveal stream. Here are two of the cards coming to Modern Horizons in June:

Cabal Therapist

Serra the Benevolent

We’re excited to see how this format shakes up the current Modern meta. With decks like Humans, Spirits, Grixis Death’s Shadow, and Izzet Phoenix tearing up the format, one has to wonder if Modern Horizons will introduce any cards to counteract these powerful decks.

Remember, none of the cards in this set will be legal in Standard. Because of that, Wizards of the Coast is freed up to add a little more power to these cards without “breaking” the core format.

