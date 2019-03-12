Respawn Entertainment Confirms No Apex Legends Battle Pass Today

Developer Respawn Entertainment has officially confirmed that the Season 1 Battle Pass will not be releasing today. In a post on the official Apex Legends Reddit Page, the developers explained that it is coming very soon. They also touched upon dataminers and leakers, stating that you should always take what they find as rumors.

Here is the full statement from Respawn Entertainment about the battle pass and datamining Apex Legends:

Hey Friends, So between the datamining and the unintentional update about Season 1 on Origin today, there’s been a lot of speculation and confusion so we wanted to give some clarity: We’ll be providing details on Season 1, Battle Pass, and the next Legend very soon. It’s not coming out today.

There’s lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet. We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth. There’s stuff in there that is very old, or things we’ve tried in the past and cut–remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas–and some of it may be things we’re still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it’ll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next. Thank you to everyone for staying patient through this and hang tight. We’re excited to get Season 1 kicked off and having you grinding on that Battle Pass with a new Legend to master soon.

There have been a lot of rumors circling around whether the battle was would release today, which probably prompted this response. Not only was social media flooding with questions about the pass, but a recent stream by EA was bombarded with comments about this upcoming feature.

Many believed that the first battle pass would finally release today alongside the rumored hero Octane. At the time of writing this, Octane and his abilities still haven’t been 100% confirmed by anyone at Respawn Entertainment. While he did accidentally appear on the Origin storefront earlier today, there is no info regarding this new legend.

Given how many rumors and leaks have been swirling around this title since its launch, this post should come as no surprise. Currently, there is no word on when the Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass will drop, though players should expect details very soon.

