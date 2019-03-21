10 Path of Exile: Synthesis Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Path of Exile is still going strong with a dedicated fanbase backing its many updates.

Now that the game is making its way to PS4, even more newcomers can enjoy the game’s tightly-tuned action RPG mechanics. The latest content expansion, Synthesis, puts you in contact with a amnesiac character named Cavas. While you’re helping him recover his lost memories, you’ll participate in a new challenge league, boss encounters, and instances of item crafting. With the help of the Path of Exile: Synthesis’ development team, we’ve put together a tips guide that will aid you during your latest foray into the game.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Path of Exile: Synthesis.

1. Choose a Cheap Build

• All builds weren’t made equal. Some provide a lot of power for little investment but don’t scale as well into the endgame, while others require lots of specific and expensive items but can tackle any challenge thrown at them. Spell-based builds tend to be less gear-reliant than attack-based builds as a large portion of the damage they deal come from the base properties of the gems they use. Choosing a safe spell-based build (such as a totem-focused Heirophant) is a great way to get an early foothold in a league.

2. Go Against the Flow

• If you plan on trading for items, choosing an off-meta build is the way to go. Playing in a particularly Witch-heavy league? That just makes gearing up your Duelist much cheaper. By choosing a build few others are playing you are guaranteed to have access to all the key items at a significant discount, and can sell items you’re not using at a premium.

3. Spend Money to Make Money

• Buying items from other players requires that you have currency, so it is a good idea to save what you find – but don’t forget that currency items like Orbs of Alchemy could also provide a much-needed boost during leveling. Keep an eye out for items with the right sockets, because in the long run it is probably better to spend one Alch on some extra stats that will push you into the endgame faster than several Jeweller’s Orbs on an item you’ll soon replace anyway.

4. Stash Good Leveling Items

• Many players play multiple characters per league. It’s a no-brainer to keep a Goldrim around for levelling alternate characters, but it’s less obvious to keep an eye out for good low-level rares as you blow through early acts. A low level rare weapon with high damage can make levelling your Juggernaut so easy it almost feels like cheating.

5. Use Your Crafting Bench

• You know you’re going to end up with hundreds of Orbs of Augmentation later, so why not spend some now? Any spare mod slot on an item is an opportunity to speed up your leveling. Extra life, mana, attributes or resistances can solve almost any problem you’re likely to run up against. Whenever you find a new item you want to use, it’s worth seeing what you can craft onto it.

6. Check the Vendors

• Vendors often sell items that can be resold for a Chromatic Orb and, less commonly, sell items with six sockets that can be sold for seven Jeweller’s Orbs. Check vendors whenever you happen to be in town and by the time you hit maps you may have a lot more socket-modifying currency to experiment with.

7. Stash Quality Gems

• Getting the quality of your skill and support gems up can be time-consuming, so stashing gems with quality that you may use on another character is a great way to shortcut this process. It can also be a great starting place for figuring out your next build.

8. A Unique Collection

• Sometimes a build falls into your lap, but if you vendor every unique you don’t want to use, you may not even realize it. By stashing build-defining Unique items, when the time comes to start your second character, your build may be 90-percent of the way there.

9. It’s Dangerous To Go Alone!

• Well…not THAT dangerous, but playing with friends means you’ll have an outlet for items you don’t want, and so will they. Playing with a mix of classes ensures that all the best item drops go unwasted, and the right gear filters to the right people.

10. Know When You’ve Hit a Wall

• This is the trickiest one – characters starting from scratch may not always make it to the absolute endgame, and that’s OK. It can be frustrating to hit your head against that wall over and over again, watching your experience bar grind to a standstill, but that’s why you’ve stashed all those strong weapons, quality gems and build-defining unique items. Make a new character and see how much farther you can go this time.

