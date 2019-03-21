10 Pirates Outlaws Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

If you’re a would-be pirate who’s always wanted to sail the high seas, Fabled Game may have something for you.

Their new roguelike card game, Pirates Outlaws, gives you access to several classes of swashbuckler. Each of those pirates power their way through battles with a pre-made deck full of cards that aid their sea-faring expeditions. Succeeding as a pirate isn’t the easiest task to undertake. But with this developer curated tips and tricks guide, you’ll have all the know-how needed to increase your gold intake and reputation.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Pirates Outlaws.

1. No Need to Add Too Many Cards to Your Deck

• Having too many cards in your deck may reduce your chances of drawing the ones you actually want. Be mindful of the total number of cards in your deck. A small, carefully constructed deck will deliver your favorites more often. You don’t want to come up empty in the heat of battle.

2. Be Wary of Curses!

• Curses cause significant negative status effects. Remove them as soon as possible. You must deal with curses swiftly to avoid long-term consequences like losing to a weaker opponent. A handcuffed pirate is not good for fighting – or very much else, for that matter.

3. Ammo Cards are Essential

• Having the right mix of ammo cards in your deck can make you more efficient in battle. If you opt for too many cards that require ammo, you might run out of bullets during battle.

4. And Make Sure You Properly Manage Your Ammo!

• Good ammo management is critical if you want to win. Don’t be wasteful and spend all of your ammo early on. Instead, be sure to plan ahead – and use ammo wisely so you can do damage when it truly matters.

5. Positive and Negative Conditions

• Conditions can be swapped. You can use this to your advantage: Apply a positive condition to eliminate a negative condition. As above, so below. Don’t let a momentary loss of face bring you down. You can often summon the exact opposite of any particular condition to regain control and return to battle.

6. Defeat Your Foes Before They Make a Comeback

• Some enemies gain strength as the battle progresses. Defeat them before they get out of hand. Time waits for no pirate – and some might even grow stronger while you consider your next move. It’s best to stop your enemy right then and there with a well-timed slice of your sword.

7. Pay a Visit to the Tavern Every Now and Then

• Plan your journey and hit the Tavern at the right time to recover HP and AP. In the Tavern, you can sell relics, restore your health, remove a card from your deck or even repair your ship and recover AP.

8. Properly Prepare for Every Boss Encounter

• You can view the boss’ location on the map. Use this to your advantage by fine-tuning your deck and strategy ahead of time. Knowing that a challenge might be looming can be the difference between life and death. Once you see the boss icon on the map, take it as an opportunity to come up with a winning strategy.

9. Get Creative With Your Battle Combinations

• Try different combinations of cards and relics. The results may surprise you. Believe it or not, one plus one is sometimes greater than two.

10. Participate in Special Events

• A number of powerful cards and relics can only be earned through special events. You don’t find life-changing loot every day. Likewise, the most powerful relics are kept hidden by the fog of war and are only available to those who take part in demanding events.

And here’s a collection of official gameplay walkthrough videos full of even more game-winning advice from Fabled Game:

