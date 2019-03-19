Pokemon Go Equinox Research Tasks List & Rewards

Pokemon Go’s spring equinox event is now live.

The event has added brand new research tasks for players to complete for rewards. Users in The Silph Road Subreddit have already started cataloging the new tasks.

Here’s the current Pokemon Go Equinox Research Tasks list:

Catch three Bulbasaur or Chikorita – Turtwig

During the duration of the Equinox event from now until March 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, grass-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild and will appear as bosses in Raid Battles, according to Niantic. Lunatone and Solrock have switched hemispheres and will stay that way even after the event is over. New moves Acid Spray and Leaf Tornado have also been added to the game. Players have also found shiny versions of both Lunatone and Solrock.

In other grass-type Pokemon-related news, the Community Day featuring Treeko will go live on March 23 from 3-6 p.m. local time. The event will give Treeko an exclusive move when evolved into Sceptile. It will also let players hatch Eggs in 1/4th the distance and make lure modules last for three hours.

EX Raid Passes have also been going out to players for the upcoming EX Raid Battles against Defense Form Deoxys starting March 25. Make sure to win a Raid Battle at a qualifying Gym for a chance to earn a pass for an EX Raid at that Gym, according to Niantic. You can also invite an Ultra or Best Friend to come with you to the EX Raid.

