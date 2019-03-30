Pokemon Go just went live with a new Limited Research event featuring Lotad.

The event will last from now until 8:00 p.m. in your local time zone. During the time frame, Pokemon that appear due to weather conditions will appear more frequently and Limited Research tasks will start appearing after spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops which will award you with an encounter with Lotad. You may event get a chance to catch a shiny Lotad or a shiny Castform.

Here are the Pokemon Go Lotad Research tasks, as reported from Newsweek from player reports. Each of these tasks will award you with a Lotad (with a chance for a shiny encounter) and after acquiring one from a PokeStop you can complete it at any time even after the event ends.

Battle in a Gym

Battle in a Raid

Use a Super Effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle Use three Berries to help catch Pokemon

Catch three weather-boosted Pokemon

Catch a Castform Make five Curveball Throws

Make five nice throws

Make three nice throws in a row

Make three Great Throws Spin 2 PokeStops

Niantic announced a new event focusing on bug-type Pokemon that will go live from April 2 to April 9. Bug-type Pokemon will appear more frequently during the event and Incense will last twice as long and attract more Pokemon. Origin Form Giratina will also start appearing from April 2 to April 29. Plus, the next Community Day on April 13 will feature Bagon.

