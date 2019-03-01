Pokemon Go Research Tasks: March & April 2019

The new Research Breakthrough for March and April 2019 in Pokemon Go is now live.

According to The Silph Road, getting a Research Breakthrough during those two months will award you with either Ho-Oh, Lugia, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Raikou, Suicune or Entei. To get a Research Breakthrough, complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days.

We have confirmed the upcoming March & April Research Breakthrough species with Niantic! Beginning March 1st (tomorrow) at 1pm PST, these 8 legendaries will all be in the breakthrough pool: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Regice, Registeel, and Regirock! pic.twitter.com/m2FmedJuGn — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) March 1, 2019

According to users on The Silph Road Subreddit, the Field Research tasks for March and April have not changed from what they were in January or February. The only notable change we can confirm so far is the appearance of a new pattern for Spinda.

Here’s the list of Pokemon Go Research Tasks for March and April 2019 and what Pokemon you’ll encounter as a reward, according to The Silph Road:

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Use an Item to Evolve a Pokemon – Aerodactyl* Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Sunkern* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep, Anorith Make three great throws in a row – Onix Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda Make five nice throws – Bidoof or Voltorb Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey or Machop Battle in a Gym five times – Machop Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, or Squirtle* Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Win five Gym Battles – Lapras Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Battle in a Raid – Drowzee* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte* or Kabuto* Catch Catch 10 ice-type Pokemon – Kabuto* Catch 10 ground-type Pokemon – Sandshrew* Catch five fighting-type Pokemon – Magnemite* Catch seven flying-, psychic- or dark-type Pokemon – Anorith Catch five electric-, normal- or poison-type Pokemon – Starmie Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* or Houndour* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag or Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Growlithe* Use five Razz Berries to catch Pokemon – Cubone* Use 10 Pinap Berries to catch Pokemon – Magikarp* Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute or Snubbull* Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Other Send two Gifts to Friends – Gastly* Transfer three Pokemon – Vulpix Earn five Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Tentacruel Trade a Pokemon – Manectric

