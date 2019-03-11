Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Launch Trailer Shows New Bosses

The launch trailer for developer From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has just dropped. Showcasing never before seen locations and enemies, we get a better look at some of the bosses we will be facing.

Some of the bosses we get a glimpse of includes a giant sloth looking monster, a fellow samurai, and massive boar with a flaming log tied to its head. In classic From Software fashion, these brutes seem incredibly powerful and will certainly test the player’s mastery over the game’s controls. Other bosses we see include the female monk guarding the bridge and an elderly woman in a burning building.

For the unfamiliar, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action/RPG that places the player in the role of a disgraced shinobi. After losing your arm and lord, this warrior sets out on a journey throughout Japan for revenge. The game’s namesake mechanic allows the player to revive themselves once if they are killed. This can be used to fake out enemies or just continue a difficult battle.

We recently got a chance to sit down and play two hours of Sekiro. You can find our full impressions of the game so far here. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch on March 22 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.