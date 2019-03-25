How to Kill the Great Colored Carp in Sekiro

There are a lot of weird and fantastical items in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but one of the most curious is the Truly Precious Bait. Given out by either of the post merchants, this special item lets you kill the Great Colored Carp that’s roaming in the waters of the Fountainhead Palace. This fish makes exploring very difficult and it can deal an insane amount of damage if left unchecked. Thankfully, taking this carp out is quite easy… if you’ve been collecting Treasure Carp Scales.

To kill the Great Colored Carp, go to the bell by the monk and ring it to summon the fish. You can now feed this beast the Truly Precious Bait which will kill the finish when you leave the zone. Now warp to the Guardian Ape’s Watering Hole to find this massive beast lying dead on the ground. You can examine the finish to obtain Great White Whiskers.

If you give the monk by the bell the whiskers he will reward you with a single Divine Grass. If you want to get the Truly Precious Bait you will either need to buy all the items from the pot vendor in the Hirata Estates or Fountainhead.

Just purchasing the left side of the mask will be enough to persuade the vendor to give you the bait. Just keep speaking to him until the vendor offers the Truly Precious Bait to feed the carp. This will take a bit of time since you’ll need to hunt for Treasure Carp Scales, but it’s absolutely worth the effort.

