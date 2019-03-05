How to Unlock Gambit Prime in Destiny 2

The newest batch of content for Destiny 2 has arrived and it’s bringing a host of new activities to enjoy. One of these new modes is called Gambit Prime, which is a shorter, more concentrated version of Gambit. Billed as a hyper-competitive variation, players will need to deal with new mechanics, bosses, and levels. Thankfully, accessing this mode is quite easy and available right from the start.

To unlock Gambit Prime, you’ll need to go speak with the Drifter in The Tower. After you talk to the Drifter he will unlock the Gambit Prime mode and let you go play it. You’ll obtain a quest as well from the Drifter. Currently, only one of the new maps – New Arcadia – is available. Remember, this is a much tougher variation of Gambit, so if you want to play we suggest teaming up with a squad of people. You can find the Gambit Prime activity in the new Gambit tab in Orbit.

After you complete a match of Gambit Prime you’ll be able to access the new PvE mode called The Reckoning. You don’t need to actually win your match of Gambit Prime, so long as you see it through to the end. Since it’s only one round it shouldn’t take that long for you to complete. Given how much Season of the Drifter is tied to this mode, expect to be playing a lot of Gambit Prime in the future.

