The Apex Legends battle pass has been officially revealed along with a variety of details surrounding it. Sporting 100 levels, players can spend a minimum of $10 USD to begin unlocking the different tiers. However, not all battle passes are created equal and the method for climbing the ranks is different for each game. Here’s how to unlock levels in the Apex Legends battle pass.

In order to obtain new tiers in the Battle Pass, you need to simply level your account. This means if you buy the battle pass and level up your account once you’ll unlock a new tier. The amount of experience or time it takes to level up is irrelevant, as the battle pass only counts you actually ranking up your account. While developer Respawn Entertainment is interested in adding quests/challenges, that’s not what they decided to do with the first battle pass.

Because of this, expect hitting level 100 to take a considerable amount of time, especially if you have been playing a lot. You’ll want to focus on gaining as much experience as possible in each match, which includes getting kills, where you place, and performing special actions such as eliminating the Champion.

However, you can pay a little under $30 USD to purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins. This will instantly give you 25 levels for free, regardless of where you are in the battle pass. So if you are rank 50 and you buy this then you’ll be bumped up to rank 75 instantly. It’s a nice alternative, but we only recommend buying it near the end of the season if you still have a lot of levels left to climb.

Apex Legends’ battle pass will include a variety of different cosmetic items, Apex Packs, and three Legendary skins that are given for just purchasing this item. You can check out the full list of items given out here if you are on the fence. But there are a total of:

4 Character Skins

22 Weapon Skins

9 Voice Lines

33 Banner Items

31 Apex Packs, Apex Coins, XP Boosters

The Apex Legends Wild Frontier battle pass drops tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

