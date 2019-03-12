What Do You Get For Picking The Drifter in Destiny 2?

The first major choice-based quest for Destiny 2 has finally arrived. Tied to the Season of the Drifter, users are given the option to select between the Vanguard or the Drifter. Each side has good arguments why you should join them, but we suspect many will be swayed by what loot you earn. Sadly, if you are solely basing your choice on loot you’ll be a bit disappointed.

After completing the Drifter’s Allegiance Quest I earned a Notorious Engram, Gambit-themed powerful drop, and one of each Gambit Prime Synths. There is no special loot specifically tied to this side – for now – so base your pick off who interests you more. This is very much a lore quest and not around any special weapon or armor piece.

The quest itself is quite easy and will require you to kill some Guardians, bank motes, complete Strikes, and collect seven tapes scattered throughout the EDZ. It shouldn’t take you long and there is no major Light level restriction. If you are looking for something more challenging, consider going after the new Exotic hand cannon, Thorn, which released today.

Remember, your pick will stick with your character so make sure to choose the person you believe in.

