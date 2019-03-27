Wolfenstein Youngblood Release Date, Trailers, & More

The next entry in one of the most iconic FPS titles is getting another sequel. Dubbed Wolfenstein: Youngblood, this standalone title is a direct sequel to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and a prequel to the unannounced Wolfenstein III. Instead of playing as B.J. Blazkowics, players can assume the role as one of his twin daughters, Jess or Soph. Originally announced at last year’s E3, we finally got new details regarding this upcoming game.

(Author’s Note: We will update this piece as new information is revealed.)

Wolfenstein Youngblood Release Date

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is confirmed to release on July 26 of this year. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. There is also a Deluxe Edition that gives the owner a buddy pass, which lets them have a friend play alongside them for free. There is also some pre-order bonuses in the form of what appears to be skins for weapons and the character’s mechanized suits.

Wolfenstein Youngblood Story Trailer

The newest trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood revolves around the story and Blazkowich’s children. It turns out that B.J. has vanished somewhere in Paris and the girls are determined to find him. Along the way, they appear to meet up with resistance fighters and seek to take down the Nazi-controlled city. Out of the Third Reich, there has been no word on who the principle antagonist is going to be.

Wolfenstein Youngblood Gameplay Details

Unlike previous Wolfenstein games, Youngblood allows two players to blast Nazis together. Users will assume the role of either Soph or Jess, but they can play solo if they want to experience the story alone. The gameplay appears to be the same mix of stealth and chaotic action.

Some of the weapons we see during the trailer include the heavy laser cannon called the Lasergewehr and a massive Gatling gun. There’s also a glimpse of machine guns, shotguns, and a hatchet. Outside of standard troops, we know the mechanized Nazi dogs and heavily armored robots will be in the game.

Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition

Currently priced at $39.99 on Amazon, the Deluxe Edition of Wolfenstein: Youngblood comes with a “Buddy Pass” that lets one friend play the game for free. You will also obtain the Cyborg Skin Pack for your suit, weapons, and melee items. There’s no statue or physical object that comes with this edition.