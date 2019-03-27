World Tier 5 & Tidal Basin Stronghold Coming to The Division 2

New details regarding the upcoming patch for The Division 2 emerged today during Massive Entertainment’s State of the Game stream. While the devs detailed a fair amount of the smaller details coming tomorrow, the big reveal was that the Tidal Basin Stronghold and World Tier 5 are coming to The Division 2. Along with this, there are three new gear sets getting introduced that will each deliver unique builds.

If you are in World Tier 4, you will unlock the Tidal Basin right away and be able to take down this new activity. After it’s completed, World Tier 5 and the gear sets will become available. Massive Entertainment described the new gear sets as “just crazy” and will serve as the first full armor sets in-game. The three gear sets are called True Patriot, Ongoing Directive, and Hard Wired.

Hey, our new wave of content for #TheDivision2 is almost here, it will be called Invasion – Battle for D.C. and it will start on April 5th with TU2 Tidal Basin. Check out our key art. pic.twitter.com/QltC0Khva4 — Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) March 27, 2019

Players will also have to deal with new missions and previous Strongholds getting retaken by the Black Tusk. This will be the most challenging setting in all of The Division 2 and serve as the true endgame. There’s also a hardcore mode coming to the missions which outright removes checkpoints. The catch is if you play missions/Strongholds on this difficulty you’ll have better loot drops. No items are locked behind this difficulty, it just serves as a great way to quickly scale your character up in World Tier 5.

Additionally, the new patch will introduce another fix for the Skill cooldown bug and change “Push to Talk” as the default voice option. There will also be improvements to those suffering from the framerate dropping along with fixes for certain headsets not working with The Division 2. The full patch notes will drop tomorrow when the servers go down for maintenance. However, Tidal Basin and World Tier 5 will not be available until April 5. If you’re a fan of The Division 2, you’ll have more loot and activities to grind for on the horizon.

