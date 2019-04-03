Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition Revealed

A collector’s edition version of Borderlands 3 has officially been unveiled and it’s going to cost $250 USD. Revealed alongside the Announce Trailer, the “Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition” includes a bunch of figures and Borderlands 3 themed items. Unlike a few other massive Collector’s Editions, this one will come with the full game and the season pass. Currently, no pictures of the figures or actual items are available. We recommend waiting until you get to see what everything looks like before purchasing it.

Here’s what comes in the Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition:

Premium Diamond Loot Chest: Featuring a functional retractable lid, this chest is perfect for storing your real-world loot.

Borderlands 3 character figurines (x10): Make room on your shelf for the whole crew, including the four new Vault Hunters, the fanatical Calypso Twins, and some of your favorite characters from the Borderlands universe! Approximately 3.5" tall.

Sanctuary 3 snap model replica: Construct your very own Sanctuary 3 model ship and display it proudly on its included stand.

Planetary Vault Key, keychains (x4): Because you never know when you might stumble across an unopened Vault.

Cloth galaxy map: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora with Typhon DeLeon's map of the Borderlands.

Character art lithographs (x5): Unique character prints starring the new Vault Hunters and fanatical Calypso Twins.

Borderlands 3 Steelbook case: A gorgeous metal case for any collector's shelf.

Additionally, there is also a Deluxe and Super Deluxe versions of Borderlands 3 that are available digitally. The Deluxe version of the game will cost you $79.99 USD and come with the following items:

Neon Cosmetic Pack

Retro Cosmetic Pack

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack

XP & Loot Drop Mods

Toy Box Weapon Pack

For those wanting to purchase the Super Deluxe version it will cost $99.99 USD and include the following items:

Neon Cosmetic Pack

Retro Cosmetic Pack

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack

XP & Loot Drop Mods

Toy Box Weapon Pack

Four Campaign DLC Packs (Season Pass)

Butt Stallion Weapon Skin, Weapon Trinket, and Grenade Mod

Borderlands 3 is set to release on September 13 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Very little is known about the story, however, the reveal trailer did show off new environments, characters, and loot. Additionally, we know there are a plethora of returning characters and the new villains – called the Calypso Twins – run a cult. A full gameplay reveal of Borderlands 3 will take place on May 1.

