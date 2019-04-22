How to Change Skins in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is finally here and it’s time to beat all manner of beings to death. Certainly the flashiest entry in this iconic franchise, users can not only perform a variety of different attacks but equip their fighter with unique outfits. Tied to each combatant, users can change the look of any character in the game – provided they’ve unlocked additional costumes.

To change a fighter’s outfit, go to the Kustomize page via the Main Menu and select Characters. From here, pick which fighter you want to alter and then select the build you want to adjust. Every combatant has a plethora of different abilities, gear, and cosmetic options. Once you pick which fighter variation you want to alter the outfit for, press A (Xbox One) / X (PS4).

This will open up a new tab where you can augment your gear, abilities, and even how the A.I. functions. Pick the “Kosmetics” and then select the Skins column on the left. You can now see every skin that is tied to the fighter you’re looking at. Most of these skins will be locked behind different activities such as The Towers of Time or the Krypt. After finding a skin you like, select it and then leave. The last skin you equip will be automatically saved to that build.

Remember, skins have zero impact on the gameplay, so feel free to select whatever outfit you like. There are no downsides or repercussions to changing a character’s look. Additionally, any alterations made to your gear will also change how your fighter looks, but these will actually enhance your fighter via Augment Sockets.

If you want everything in Mortal Kombat 11 it will take a lot of time, so don’t feel like you have to rush if you want a specific outfit. With a bit of time and some coin, you will be able to throw your own Mortal Kombat fashion show!