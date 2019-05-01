How to Cook Fish in Sea of Thieves

Fishing has finally made its way into developer Rare’s pirate game, Sea of Thieves. Players can now hang up their life of crime and catch some tasty fish. While you always set the fish free once you obtain them, Sea of Thieves actually allows the player to cook them. This is far easier than actually fishing, however, there’s not an indicator for when a fish is ready.

To actually cook a fish, you need to find a pan over a fire. These are on most large islands, every Outpost, and inside Galleons. Approach the pan and then equip the fish so your pirate is holding it. Now interact with the pan to place the fish down and start cooking it. If you are holding the fish with one hand it will take roughly 18-20 seconds to properly cook. If you are too late then the fish will burn, but if you pull the fish out of the fire too soon you’ll get sick and throw up.

A good indicator for knowing when a fish is cooked is by watching the eye. As it cooks, the fish will lose all color in its eye and eventually go solid white. Right as it goes solid white, pick the fish up to keep it from overcooking. There are a total of 50 different fish in Sea of Thieves, with biggers ones taking longer to properly fry. Regardless of the type of fish, watch the eye to ensure to cook it properly every time. Now you can either eat it or sell the fish at Hunter’s Call posts for some gold. See, who needs to plunder dangerous shipwrecks when you can just sell your fish?

