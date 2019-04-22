How to Normal & Flawless Block in Mortal Kombat 11

Blocking is a fundamental mechanic in any fighting game, as it allows you to mitigate damage and ensure an opponent cannot unleash a big combo on you. Just like previous entries in this franchise, users can block attacks in Mortal Kombat 11 with the simple press of a button. However, understanding how to perform a Flawless Block will let skilled players quickly counter-attack and strike their foe.

To block normally, all you need to do is hold down the right trigger. This will cause your fighter to block any incoming attack from your opponent, along with greatly reducing any damage taken. To block low or sweep attacks you’ll need to crouch first and then hold down the trigger. Any overhead attack can be blocked when you are standing. Mid attacks can be stopped by both crouching and standing blocks. It’s possible to rotate between stand and crouch blocking without letting go of the trigger.

Remember, you cannot block when in the air, so anyone jumping will be vulnerable. Consider this before launching an aerial offensive, as it may present a window for your opponent to strike. Additionally, you cannot block a grab, so be careful of this if you’re playing defensively.

As for Flawless Blocks, these only happen if you hit the block button right as your opponent hits you. This is quite tricky and it will take a lot of practice since you’ll need to perfect the timing. However, once you pull off a Flawless Block you will not only greatly reduce the amount you take and give you a minor defensive bonus if you hold down the block button.

This is a very tricky maneuver as it forces you to actually accept getting hit before hitting the block button. You have to hit the block button at the moment you foe connects a strike, otherwise you’ll be struck. If you miss the timing then your foe will land some free hits. Unless you’re very confident in your skills, we recommend just normal blocks for most battles. Flawless Blocks are useful once you have a grasp of what your foes can do.