How Many Chapters & How Long Is Mortal Kombat 11?

Mortal Kombat 11 has officially released, so it’s time to bludgeon, break, batter, and bruise your opponents. A direct sequel to Mortal Kombat 10, this title is perhaps the most robust fighting game that developer NetherRealm Studios has ever released. Boasting an in-depth tutorial, tons of cosmetic loot, online activities, and fleshed out story mode, there’s a lot to do in this fighting game. Because of this, many may wonder how long it takes to beat Mortal Kombat 11’s campaign and how many chapters you have to finish.

There are are a total of 12 chapters in Mortal Kombat 11, each of which is broken up into 4-5 fights. Every chapter will have you playing as a different character, so think of the story as an introduction to the main cast. We won’t be listing the chapter names here since the titles can hint at who you are playing. On normal difficulty, it took us roughly between 6-7 hours to beat the campaign. This time can vary based on your skills, as MK11’s higher difficulty settings can be especially challenging. There are also a couple of chapters where you can play as one of two fighters, so there is a small amount of replayability.

However, you can easily lose dozens of hours completing all the side activities such as the Towers of Time. There is also a very handy training area so you can prepare to take the fight online. If you are simply playing Mortal Kombat 11 solely for the story we suggest waiting a bit for the price to drop since it’s fairly short. But, if you’re a fan of the fighting game genre then this is a game that you shouldn’t pass up.

