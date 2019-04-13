Jedi Fallen Order Trailer Shows New Hero and Empire

The first trailer for developer Respawn Entertainment’s newest game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has finally released. Teased on April 9 via EA Star War’s official Twitter account, the image of a lightsaber was shown with the phrase “Don’t Stand Out.” This is because Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set between Episode 3 and 4, which means most of the Jedi have been wiped out via Order 66. So little was known about this game, but finally, we got our first, proper look at what to expect.

Shown off during this year’s Star Wars Celebration, we got a full trailer that shows off some of the story moments in the game. Additionally, it has already been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will feature no microtransactions or multiplayer components. This is strictly a single player game where you assume the role of a Padawan Jedi. Keep in mind this is not a raw gameplay trailer, however, everything is rendered in-engine.

Your Jedi is hiding from the Empire in plain-sight, as he is being hunted down by the Empire’s version of the Inquisition. Your hero – Cal – is working as a scrapper in the Mid-Rim. The actor portraying this protagonist is Cameron Monaghan, who is best known for his role as the Joker in the television show, Gotham.

The droid you will be using is the B-D1, which is Cal’s companion that will accompany him throughout his journey. Another new character is the Purge Troopers, which are tied to the Inquisitors and help hunt them down throughout the galaxy. They are trained to hunt Jedi, which makes them quite dangerous. They are designed to deliver tense one on one opponents and provide a real challenge to players.

Respawn Entertainment’s development team for this title is full of veterans who have worked on iconic franchises such as Bioshock, God of War, and Uncharted. Jedi: Fallen Order is an action/adventure game that will let you use a lightsaber and force powers. The battle system is described as “thoughtful combat,” which will revolve around exploiting a foe’s weaknesses.

The release date for Jedi: Fallen Order was also leaked and appears to be dropping on November 15 this year. This was later confirmed by Respawn Entertainment during the conference, with the game coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

