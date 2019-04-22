How to Perform a Mercy in Mortal Kombat 11

There are a lot of mechanics that you’ll need to master in Mortal Kombat 11, but one that’s hidden away is the ability to show Mercy to an opponent. Unlike Brutalities or Fatalities, Mercy will actually give your opponent another chance to take you down in a fight. This mechanic is also tied to a Trophy/Achievement called Not Dead Yet. Thankfully, performing the Mercy in MK11 is fairly straightforward.

You can trigger Mercy by hitting the Left Trigger + Down three times when an opponent is in the “Finish Him” state. You’ll need to be at a mid-distance, so step back around four to five steps before hitting this combination of buttons. If you are successful, a golden light will shine and the word Mercy will appear on the screen. Your opponent will then regain some of their health and the battle is on.

Keep in mind, you can only perform a Mercy once per match and you cannot do this during the campaign since there is no way to perform a finisher. If you want the Not Dead Yet Trophy/Achievement, just go into an offline match and Mercy the A.I. across 10 different matches. This is quite easy to and you can perform a Mercy on any character you wish.

Just make sure you can actually beat your opponent if you Mercy them online. The last thing you want is to resurrect your foe only to have them whoop your butt!

See Also