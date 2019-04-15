5 MLB 9 Innings 2019 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Baseball fans surely appreciate a proper simulation of their favorite pastime.

Besides the MLB Tap Sports Baseball franchise, there’s the MLB 9 Innings line of mobile baseball games. On an annual basis, the entries from both franchises receive a good number of updates that keep it line with the current MLB season. Now that MLB 9 Innings 2019 has arrived at home plate, fans can get embroiled in another round of intense mobile baseball with their favorite club all over again. This developer curated tips guide will give you the know-how needed to run a championship worthy team.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for MLB 9 innings 2019:

Download the MLB 9 innings 2019 APK here.

1. Try Out and Play All the Game Modes at Least Once a Day

• MLB 9 Innings 2019 currently features a whopping seven different game modes that a new player, like yourself, can play. Each mode rewards players with special in-game currency that can be used in each of the corresponding game mode shops, which will help you build your team. League Mode – This is one of the most popular features in the game. In this mode, you will be matched with teams based on the real Season Schedule of your team. You can earn Point Coins which you can use to purchase player packs and develop your team.

• Ranked Battle Mode – In this mode, you will be competing against other players. You can earn Rank Points from Ranked Battles and use the coins to purchase other various items. The higher you climb on the rankings you will receive Weekly Ranking Rewards based on your tier. Friend Battle Mode – You can compete against your friends’ teams on your friends list. Each battle will reward you with Stars, however there is a Daily Star Cap based on your Team Overall, essentially that means you can only earn a certain amount of Stars for the day. Once you hit your Daily Cap, you will start earning Friend Points (FP).

• Arcade Mode – This simple mode only consists of the batting feature of the game. You can earn Clutch Hit Points as the Weekly Reward, additionally there are Level Rewards which you can earn by reaching certain levels. Try to play as much as you can to receive all of Arcade Mode’s various rewards! Pick ‘Em – Choose the winner from each of this Season’s MLB Games and get rewarded! You will be rewarded Event Coins for each choice and if you chose the winner, you will be rewarded even more Event Coins! You can also receive bonus rewards for consecutive wins.

• Clutch Hits Mode – In this mode, you play for one inning where you start with bases loaded. Do you have what it takes to win the game in one inning? You earn Clutch Hit Coins and Point Coins from this mode. Club Battle – Join a club to compete in this battle mode. Your club must have at least 10 members in order to compete with other clubs. You can earn Club Coins and Ranking Rewards every two weeks based on your ranking.

2. Participate in Events

• Events provide additional rewards for doing certain quests. There are two different kinds of Events: Fixed – Check in the game every day to receive calendar rewards and complete Today’s Missions as well as Achievement quests to receive rewards. If you consecutively complete all Daily Missions seven times, you will receive one Premium Player Pack as a bonus!

• Special Events – These are limited events that run for about three to four weeks and change every month. The rewards are typically items that help develop your team, so make sure to participate in them every day as they’re only available for a limited time.

3. Collect Your Favorite Players

• Who knew collecting your favorite players could be so rewarding? Put those Point Coins you’ve been collecting to use, use Point Coins to buy Player Packs. You can earn more Point Coins for collecting the MLB Players and receive bonus rewards for collecting award winners from “15 Season to 18” Season. You can even leave comments under each Players’ Cards and see how other people feel about the player!

4. Develop Your Team

• Improve your Team Overall rate by the Train, Special Training, Combine, or Upgrade features. Train your Players to increase their stats. Combine your Player Cards to acquire a higher grade Player(s) (randomized). Upgrade the Players to maximize the level of your Player. And if you’ve reached the max level on a Diamond Grade Player, you can use Special Training to obtain bonus stats!

5. Choose Your Team Wisely

• Having a high OVR team is typically the best strategy for a new Player, but you can get achievements and boosts for having all Players from the same team that you chose for your Line-up. Synergy Effect – By having a certain amount of Players from the same team (at least eight with the best reward from having 24+), you can get additional stat boosts. If you find yourself with Players from a different team than the one you chose or you just changed your mind, you can change your team by purchasing a Team Change Ticket in the shop!

