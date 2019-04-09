Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Receives First Teaser

After being announced at E3 2018, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has largely been kept under wraps as to what to expect from the game.

The game is set for an official unveiling during this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration where we’ll likely be learning many more details about the game such as the plot, characters and more.

Until then we still have to play the guessing game but EA did tease us with a short little video that was posted to Twitter.

The caption of the video is “Don’t stand out” and it features what appears to be a broken lightsaber of some sort sitting on top of a rune-type scripture.

It’s hard to tell exactly what this means which is all the more reason to be excited for the unveiling.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place between the events of Episode 3 and Episode 4 where the Jedi are thought to have been largely wiped out and extinct.

Using a lightsaber would be extremely dangerous in these times as it means a lot of people will definitely be looking for you so it’s meant to be avoided.

The only known surviving Jedi during this time period are Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels. There are some minor Jedi that were hunted down and killed by inquisitors but these are the main ones.

The plot of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order opens the door to many different paths and we’re not even sure if it can even have a happy ending.

You take control of a Jedi who survived Order 66 so it will likely feature many stealth mechanics as we expect you won’t be just wielding a lightsaber with regularity in this game.

All of these are just guesses for the time being so we’ll have to stay tuned for the official reveal this weekend during Star Wars Celebration.

Look for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order to release later this year.