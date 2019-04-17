Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Joker (Persona 5) Release Date Revealed

How nice of Nintendo to drop this shocker on us all!

Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first learned that Joker from Persona 5 was the first character to join the roster via the game’s “Fighters Pass.” During last year’s Game Awards, his teaser trailer graced our screens and sent everyone into a frenzy. Later on, it was learned that Joker would become available in April 2019. But ever since the news broke, Nintendo has been pretty quiet on any updates concerning Smash Ultimate’s newest DLC character. Then out of nowhere, an information dump revolving around Joker and Smash Ultimate’s much anticipated “Version 3.0” update dropped!

The lengthy video posted above should show you everything there is to know about Smash Ultimate’s April 17th delivery of extra content. Check out even more info about Joker and everything coming along with him real soon:

• Joker is coming to Smash Ultimate with the stage “Mementos” and a bevy of musical tracks from the Persona series. The Persona 5 songs getting added to the game will be “Last Surprise,” “Beneath the Mask” (New Arrangement), “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There,” “Rivers in the Desert,” and “Our Beginning.” The Persona 4 tunes that are coming along for the ride are “Reach Out to the Truth,” “I’ll Face Myself” (New Arrangement), and “Time to Make History.” And the Persona 3 tracks that are also on the way are “Mass Destruction,” “Battle Hymn of the Soul,” Classic Mode: Joker Route, and Spirit Board: Special Version.

• Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Version 3.0 will add the following features to the game – the return of Stage Builder, a Video Editor, the ability to share content in the form of custom stages, Mii Fighters, and gameplay videos, and compatibility with the “Smash World” service found in the Nintendo Switch Online app.

• An “Extra Mii Fighter Costumes – Round 1” DLC pack will also be available on April 17th. The following outfits can be bought separately or as a whole in a bundle – Morgana Hat from Persona 5, Persona 4 Protagonist (Swordfighter), Teddie Hat (from Persona 4), Persona 3 Protagonist (Swordfighter), Tails (Gunner) from Sonic the Hedgehog, and Knuckles (Brawler) from Sonic the Hedgehog.

See Also