How to Unlock Frost in Mortal Kombat 11

There were a lot of characters announced for Netherrealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11, but one that was hidden away is Sub-Zero’s student, Frost. A fast striking ice-wielder, Frost is a powerful foe that can deal a lot of damage in quick succession. However, unlike most of the fighters in Mortal Kombat 11, Frost is not playable right away. Thankfully, unlocking this combatant is quite easy and sound only take a couple of hours.

In order to unlock Frost, you need to complete the fourth story chapter called Fire & Ice. This has players assuming the role as either Scorpion or Sub-Zero. There are a total of four battles in this chapter and you will only obtain Frost after all of them have been completed. Once you finish this chapter, Frost will be playable both offline and online. The chapter itself is quite easy and should take around two hours to reach.

After you obtain her, we recommend going into her character-specific tutorial area to get a better handle on her abilities. She is quite adept at keeping foes away from her via the Blade Spin, Cryogenic Crown, and Kryo Stance. Frost can also freeze targets via her Cryogenic Crown if your opponent is hit. One of my personal favorite combos is using Freezing Point, stopping before the final input, and going right into a Blade Spin.

Despite being unlockable, Frost appears to be a fairly good beginner fighter. Boasting a mix of ranged and close range moves, she can be quite adaptable in a fight. Just make sure to practice a few of her strings before taking Frost online.