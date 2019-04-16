Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Release Date, Price & More

Following numerous rumors, Microsoft has announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, a completely disc-less Xbox One.

The specs will be the exact same as a normal Xbox One S, not to be confused with the Xbox One X, but will just come without a disc drive, something that drives the price down a little bit.

Something that will set it apart from a normal Xbox One S is the All-Digital Edition will come with full download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.

If you’re on the hunt for a new Xbox One, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is certainly something to consider.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Release Date & Price

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be available at select retailers worldwide beginning on May 7. It will be available for $249, undercutting the price of the original Xbox One S by $50.

Since this doesn’t play discs, it does lose one of the best selling points of an Xbox One S and that’s the 4K Blu-Ray player.

Everything else is just like a normal Xbox One but you can’t pop a disc in.

It almost feels like the main appeal to this would be a cheap option to get into the Xbox One ecosystem or even picking up a supplemental Xbox One for another room or perhaps a bedroom.

Here’s what Jeff Gattis, General Manager of Platform and Devices Marketing at Microsoft has to say about the pricing of the system.

“The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is $50 USD less than Xbox One S and we expect to maintain at least this price difference between the two consoles, as the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is designed to make console gaming more accessible to more people, especially for new customers that don’t already own a console and want access to the complete Xbox experience without investing in one of our other options,

Xbox One X or Xbox One S,” said Gattis.