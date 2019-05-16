How to Hit 715 Light for the Crown of Sorrow in Destiny 2

With Destiny 2’s next season only a few weeks away, it’s time to start preparing for the Crown of Sorrows raid which will release on June 4. Starting at a recommended power of 715 Light, players will need to quickly grind if they want a chance at participating in the race to beat this raid first. With all Last Wish and Scourge of the Past disabled, until this new raid is beaten, you’ll need to rapidly earn Powerful Engrams to raise your Light level.

Keep in mind, Bungie will not let you use Powerful Bounties that were earned during Season of the Drifter to raise your Light past 700. Any bounty obtained prior to the Season of Opulence will only go to a max light of 700 Light. This is meant to even the playing field for those who are unable to grind for bounties before the new batch of content drops.

Below are our recommendations for hitting 715 for the Crown of Sorrow raid in Destiny 2.

1. Hit 700 Light On Three Characters

One of the best tactics for quickly raising your Light is by using three max level characters. While armor cannot be transferred between characters, weapons are free to be equipped across all three Guardians. You can use this to give two of your Guardians a Light boost before you even begin grinding Powerful Engrams!

When the Season of Opulence starts, complete as many of the Powerful Bounties on one character as possible. Once you run out, transfer your highest Light guns to the next level 700 Guardian. This will raise their starting Light while leaving you a bunch of bounties and challenges left to complete. Now begin leveling the second Guardian until you run out of engrams to obtain. Repeat the process one final time with your third character, which will have the highest starting Light of all three if you managed to get a bunch of Powerful weapons.

Doing this allows you to have Powerful Engrams drop at a higher Light with each successive Guardian. Just make sure the last one is your favorite!

2. Prioritize the Right Bounties & Challenges

There are a lot of ways to farm Powerful Engrams, which can be a bit daunting for those wanting to go as fast as possible. Because of this, we suggest you prioritize the right bounties and challenges. However, before the season begins we recommend storing a bunch of completed daily bounties the night before. While these won’t give you higher level gear they should count towards Ikora’s challenge for completing 20 bounties in a week. Do not hold onto Powerful Reward Bounties, only your basic daily ones.

Here are the bounties we suggest you work on first:

Spider’s Wanted Bounty

Any Daily Challenges

Nightfall

Ascendant Challenge

Dreaming City Mission

Flashpoint Heroic Adventure

Flashpoint

Additionally, make sure to pick up any daily bounties to ensure you are making progress towards Ikora’s challenge. You want to focus on challenges that won’t eat up a ton of time since you’ll only have six hours. We recommend you stay away from Gambit until you’re out of engrams to farm. These matches typically go fairly long and there are only two core Powerful Engrams associated.

Heroic Story Missions should also be low on your priority list since you need to finish three before getting a Powerful Reward. Spend your time on other activities where you can level up and make progress towards other challenges.

3. Clans, Clans, Clans

If you plan on raising your light as quickly as possible, make sure to buddy up with a clan member. Completing the Nightfall, a Crucible match, and a Gambit match all offer powerful rewards. This is great for getting an extra boost of Light for little to no effort. This will also speed up activities such as Strikes and Nightfalls so you can move on to the next challenge. If you’re not in a clan before Season of Opulence drops we strongly recommend you join one.

4. Be Frugal With Your Enhancement Cores

If you’re like me then you’ve been starting to save up your Enhancement Cores. This is perhaps one of the rarest and most important items in Destiny 2, as it’s a key ingredient for leveling up your Guardian. Because of that, it might be tempting to just keep leveling up your current gear, but we strongly recommend against this.

Instead, save your Enhancement Cores and just use the higher tier items given until you are out of Powerful Engrams to farm. This will ensure that you aren’t recklessly using your stock of Enhancement Cores and will have enough for all three characters. Just be patient and only infuse items once you are ready for the raid.

You should also try to have close to max Glimmer before going into the Season of Opulence since Bounties cost money to obtain.

5. Save Ballistic Logs

Our last piece of advice is to have two Ballistic Logs saved before the Season of Opulence begins. Tied to the Powerful Forge Weapons available from Ada-1, these Ballistic Logs give you access to high tier bounties. You can only have two, so make sure to grab two weapons that are in different slots. Since the requirements for completing these bounties are easy, you can work on them as you focus on other activities.

You always want to be multitasking whenever possible. Not only does this let you level up faster, but it can remove needless trips to The Tower or other vendors.