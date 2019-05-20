5 Ben 10 Heroes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Fans of the Ben 10 animated series have a new mobile game to enjoy – Ben 10 Heroes!

Ben and his collection of Omnitrix alien companions must do battle with some familiar foes all over again. And the best way to hand them their much deserved losses is by matching up puzzle pieces. Ben 10 Heroes offers players a fun match-three puzzler/RPG hybrid that’s easy to play and a bit tougher to master. As you head into battle, we’ll be here with a guide full of game-winning tips that will make your alien trio unstoppable. Adopt the useful strategies listed below and you’ll help Ben save the universe once again!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Ben 10 Heroes:

1. Start Out With a Character Who Has an Attack Boost Ability and Always Keep at Least One 3-Star or Higher Rated Fighter on Your Team

• Each of the aliens you’ll unlock and add to your rotating team of three characters has a special stat boosting ability. Before a battle begins, you’re given the option of choosing which character heads into battle first. It’s always best to initially select the character who’s special ability helps increase their attack power. Might as well head into battle with a big offensive advantage that’ll help you take down your foes much quicker, especially when you’re thrown into a boss battle. So be sure to keep at least one character in your current party who has access to a boost that helps increase your attack damage output. As for the other two characters on your team, having one that has a defense boost and one that can decrease any of your enemies’ stats is also beneficial.

• Besides having an alien with an attack boosting ability, you’ll also want to make sure that you always have at least one 3-star or above rated character. Characters who’re blessed with such a high star ranking have access to a third battle ability, which gives them the chance to pull off an extra attack or something else entirely during battles. When you first start out, you may only have one or two 3-star ranked characters on your roster at first. But over time, you’ll acquire even more of these high ranked fighters and be able to put together a team consisting of nothing but +3-ranked characters!

2. Keep an Eye Out for +3 Matches and Swap Out Your Character When They’re Close to Tasting Defeat

• Unlike most match-three puzzler/RPG hybrid mobile games, Ben 10 Heroes lets you swap out pieces in any direction and as many times as you’d like. You’re entrusted with making puzzle piece matches that helps fill the ability meters associated with your current alien. Once filled, you’ll get to tap on a ability meter and activate an attack or even a special ability. Three piece matches are fine, but +3 piece matches are even better since they fill your character’s ability meters much quicker. Always keep an eye out for those big matches, but be sure to stay on the move with simple three piece matches. Battle aren’t turn based, which means your enemy will attack as soon they earn the right to.

• There are tons of special puzzle piece types on the board that you can match together. There’s a certain green/black piece that should be quite familiar to Ben 10 fans – matching up three or more of this particular piece fills an ability meter that lets you switch to another character. Fill this up early and save its character swapping ability for the moment where your current character is close to death. You should only utilize this ability to access a character who’s at full health who can come in and save the day by vanquishing a near-death foe.

3. Farm the Rewards From “Daily Challenge” Battles Before New Opponents Arrive

• Besides the game’s Story Mode, Ben 10 Heroes lets you play through Daily Challenge battles. Each battle sticks to one of three difficulty types – Easy, Normal, or Hard. The enemy aliens you can take on within this mode are only available for a limited time, so make sure you defeat them before a new batch of villains gets rotated in. You can complete a current set of Daily Challenge battles until their time limit comes to a close, so go ahead and replay them so you can farm the currency rewards they gift you with. Go ahead and earn yourself some extra gems and coins through this method!

4. Make Sure You Increase Your Rewards and Immediately Level up Your Characters Once You’ve Attained Victory

• After completing a regular battle, the post-match results screen gives you a two main tasks to fulfill before you head off to the main menu. If you have enough coins, you can instantly level up one of your characters. And best of all, you can choose to increase your post-match goodies just by sitting through a quick video advertisement. Take advantage of both of these options after every battle and you’ll consistently walk away from each completed battle with tons more currency and stronger characters.

5. Take a Trip to the Shop and Claim All Your Daily Freebies

• Gems and coins are handed out quite generously in this game, which means you’re likely to regularly purchase new “Omnivaults” full of extra aliens. Besides completing battles, you can earn some extra coins and gems simply by viewing a few video ads in the shop. You can also earn yourself a free Omnivault through this method as well. So each day you log-in, head into the shop to claim your free items and be sure to complete this process on a daily basis.

