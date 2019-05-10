How to Create Your Own Mercenary in Mordhau

Mordhau is the latest multiplayer game to take over Steam. This massive, Medieval combat game has players clashing swords against one another in detailed, intricate battles. Boasting a variety of weapons and armor, users can craft their own warrior and send them into battle. However, you can’t just slap on everything you want, as Mordhau has a simple, but balanced method for crafting your character.

To make your own mercenary select the armor tab at the top and then click on the green icon in the top right to open up the character creation tab. From here you can alter how your person looks, along with what armor and weapons they will bring into battle. Keep in mind, every item that isn’t labeled as cosmetic has a point value. You cannot spend more than 16 points on any character.

Because of this, making sure your class has a balanced amount of armor, weapons, and even perks is critical. When you select an item, you will see the amount of points that piece of gear subtracts to the left of the tab. Keep in mind not everything is unlocked straight away and you’ll need to spend gold and hit the required level first. Gear cannot be changed in the middle of a match, but there is no punishment for swapping things around once you’re back in the main menu.

If you are building your first mercenary make sure you pick one role and stick with it. Trying to do everything at once will make your class inconsistent and make you way easier to kill. Instead, refine your specific niche and improve upon it as you play. For example, if you are planning to be a front line fighter, consider wearing heavy armor and bringing a solid melee weapon such as a Bastard Sword of Eveningstar. It may take sometime before you really hone your playstyle, so don’t be afraid to experiment!